Son’s future unclear as transfer rumors swirl

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur arrived in South Korea on Aug. 1 with his teammates for the club’s preseason Asia tour. Tottenham is set to face fellow Premier League side Newcastle in a friendly match at Seoul World Cup Stadium at 8 p.m. on Aug. 3. Crowds of fans gathered at Incheon International Airport to catch a glimpse of Son and 19-year-old prospect Yang Min-hyeok.The upcoming friendly against Newcastle may be Son Heung-min’s final match in a Tottenham jersey amid ongoing transfer rumors. Both Son and the club have remained silent despite growing speculation. Meanwhile, new manager Thomas Frank, who took over in June, has sent mixed signals about Son’s future, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his potential move.At his first official press conference as Tottenham manager on July 19, ahead of a friendly against third-tier Reading, Thomas Frank said, “When a player has been with a club for a long time, the club needs to make a decision about his future. As for Son, let’s think about it in five or six weeks,” hinting at a potential transfer. Son played 45 minutes in the 2–0 win over Reading but did not record a goal or assist.On July 24, The Athletic reported that Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC had begun negotiations to sign Son Heung-min. U.S. and British media later reported that LAFC’s general manager had flown to London to advance the deal, fueling speculation about a potential move.On July 29, Frank appeared on the Premier League-focused YouTube channel “Men in Blazers,” where he was asked about Son. He said, “Son is a player who can play an important role at Tottenham next season. He’s a fantastic player who has accomplished a great deal with the club and is approaching preseason training with great professionalism.” The comment marked a notable shift in tone from his remarks 10 days earlier. The following day, British outlet TeamTalk reported that Tottenham was preparing to offer Son a contract extension to retain his market value.In the North London Derby held in Hong Kong on July 31, where Tottenham defeated Arsenal 1–0, Son had been expected to start. Since joining the club in 2015, he has recorded 9 goals and 4 assists in 22 matches against Arsenal. However, manager Thomas Frank left him out of the starting lineup. Son entered as a substitute in the 78th minute but did not score.Son has served as Tottenham’s captain since August 2023. As the club’s iconic player, he would likely retain the armband if he stays. However, after the Arsenal match, manager Thomas Frank said, “We haven’t made a decision about who will be captain next season. I need to get to know the players a bit more.” Tottenham is scheduled to hold a press conference on Aug. 2 ahead of its match against Newcastle. Korean reporters are expected to raise questions about a potential transfer, and speculation surrounds whether Frank will offer a clearer answer this time.한종호기자 hjh@donga.com