U.S., South Korea discuss realigning U.S. forces

President Lee Jae-myung is expected to visit the United States in early August for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. A senior South Korean official said the role of U.S. forces in Korea could change, citing it as the first time the Lee administration has officially raised the issue of revising their mission. Discussions are likely to center on a potential realignment of U.S. Forces Korea and increased defense spending by Seoul.Speaking at a July 31 briefing after a foreign ministers' meeting in Washington, the official said the role of U.S. Forces Korea could change due to shifting global dynamics, technological advances, and China’s growing strategic influence. Since Trump began his second term, the United States has pushed for "alliance modernization" to address shared threats such as North Korea and China. The official added that changes to the U.S. military presence in Korea now seem unavoidable.The official noted that complete consensus between allies is unlikely and stressed that this does not imply full support for the U.S. position. Addressing Washington’s push for NATO-style collective defense in the Indo-Pacific, the official said both sides should align U.S. goals with South Korea’s readiness and interests through close coordination. As the summit approaches, discussions on the U.S. troop realignment and Seoul’s role in deterring China are expected to take center stage.U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, according to the State Department. A South Korean official said Rubio also outlined the U.S. approach to global challenges and ways to strengthen cooperation with Seoul.South Korea is working to finalize President Lee’s first visit to Washington, scheduled for early August. A government official said the itinerary will be kept practical due to time constraints. Foreign Minister Cho added that the two sides are still adjusting the dates and agreed to craft the agenda thoroughly at the working level.Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com