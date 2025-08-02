Yoon defies arrest as special counsel fails attempt

Special Counsel Min Jung-ki attempted to enforce an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk-yeol on Aug. 1, but the effort failed when Yoon refused to leave his solitary cell at the Seoul Detention Center. The special counsel’s office is considering a second attempt before the warrant expires on Aug. 7.Deputy Special Counsel Moon Hong-joo arrived at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, around 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 1, accompanied by a prosecutor and an investigator. Moon oversaw the arrest attempt in front of Yoon’s solitary cell, directing correctional officers on-site. Yoon refused to cooperate, leading to a standoff that lasted about two hours. The special counsel’s office said Yoon lay on the floor and refused arrest, without wearing his prison uniform.Special Counsel Lee Myung-hyun, who is investigating the death of Marine Private Chae and allegations of external interference, said on Aug. 1 that he had secured a secure phone and related communications records used by former first lady Kim Keon-hee. He added that the materials would be voluntarily submitted to the separate special counsel leading the Kim Keon-hee investigation. In a separate case, the court issued an arrest warrant at 12:44 a.m. for former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min on serious subversion-related charges.손준영기자 hand@donga.com