Heritage meets design in Korea’s merchandise boom



‘Round 9 of pre-orders begins.’ The phrase might appear to be from a home shopping network or a major retail site. In fact, it headlines the sales page for the Magpie and Tiger Badge on the National Museum of Korea’s official online store for cultural merchandise. More than 23,000 badges have already been sold, and new orders will be shipped sequentially starting Nov. 19, nearly three months away. The craze has intensified following the success of the Netflix animated film K-pop Demon Hunters, as the badge resembles the film’s tiger character “Derpy” and magpie “Sussie.” International inquiries are flooding in, but even domestic stock is completely sold out.



Even before K-pop Demon Hunters, museum merchandise, known as “muse,” a blend of “museum” and “goods,” was already a runaway hit. Popular items like the Pensive Bodhisattva Miniature, Dancheong Keyboard, Roof Tile Spoon Rest, and Moon Jar Door Chime often sell out. The Gat Keyring drew such overwhelming demand that shipments had to be scheduled by date. These muse items are now so sought after that supply rarely meets demand. At the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan, Seoul, visitors report long wait times only to face empty shelves. On social media, parents describe waiting over an hour just to enter, only to find that merchandise had sold out by midmorning.



Data backs up the trend. According to the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation, which develops and sells these items, museum merchandise sales surpassed 11.3 billion won, or about $8.7 million, in 2022. The figure nearly doubled to 21.3 billion won last year. A standout item, the Tipsy Scholars Color-Changing Cup Set, featuring scholar portraits that turn red when filled with cold drinks, sold around 80,000 sets in 2023. This year, total sales are projected to reach 30 billion won. Meanwhile, the National Heritage Promotion Agency’s online store has also seen rapid growth, with strong demand for items such as bags, wallets, handkerchiefs, and fans featuring traditional motifs like the Irworobongdo (Sun, Moon, and Five Peaks).



Among younger generations, muse products have become a symbol of “hip tradition,” a blend of modern style and cultural heritage. What started as a fad has developed into a trend and now stands at the crossroads of becoming a megatrend. The rise of K-culture has sparked renewed interest in traditional culture and museums, creating a positive feedback loop where tradition feeds into the broader K-cultural ecosystem.



Muse items are both stylish and practical, making them highly desirable. Kim Mi-kyung, head of product development at the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation, said, “When I joined in 2016, most of the items were inexpensive stationery. Since then, we’ve focused on developing more useful everyday products and inviting outside designers with a younger sensibility. That shift has worked well.” She added, “We plan to expand partnerships with companies so that cultural heritage can go beyond the museum and become part of everyday Korean life.”



Korea’s image of the tiger was introduced to the world through Hodori, the mascot of the 1988 Seoul Olympics. The opening ceremony also featured the traditional hoop-rolling game, though by then, few children in Korea actually played it. Even so, the return of traditional aesthetics to everyday life is a welcome shift. While prices may be high, it would be encouraging to see this interest extend to traditional crafts made by certified masters of intangible heritage.

