Musical ‘Moulin Rouge’ wins 10 Tony Awards. September. 28, 2021 07:20. pep@donga.com.

Musical ‘Moulin Rouge,’ in which CJ ENM participated as a global co-producer, picked up 10 awards at the 74th Tony Awards, including best musical. Tony Awards have the highest authority in performance and are considered to be one of the four major award events in the U.S. entertainment industry, along with the Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, and Grammy Awards.



The award ceremony, which had been delayed for about a year due to COVID-19 and was finally held on Sunday (local time) at the Winter Garden Theatre in Broadway, New York, was all about ‘Moulin Rouge’ as the musical won 10 awards out of 13 in the musical section. It won the award for best musical, direction, choreography, orchestration, best leading actor, best supporting actor, best scenery, sound, lighting, and costume. This is the second time a musical, for which CJ ENM was a global producer, won Tony Awards, following ‘Kinky Boots’ in 2013.







‘Moulin Rouge’ is a jukebox musical featuring a love story between a singer and a young composer against the backdrop of a club in Paris called ‘Moulin Rouge’ in 1890. Based on the movie of the same title, it added the songs of global popstars, such as Madonna, Elton John, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Adele, and Rihanna, appealing to the public as well as critics. The musical premiered in New York in July 2019 and was suspended for a while as theaters on Broadway closed due to COVID-19 before resuming on Friday.



Prior to the Tony Awards, ‘Moulin Rouge’ swept major award ceremonies, including the Drama Desk Awards and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and garnered much attention.



한국어