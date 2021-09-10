Gov’t ponders mandatory vaccination from October for some professions. September. 10, 2021 07:33. by Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com.

The government is deliberating on compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for some professions that are particularly prone to virus contraction, such as medical workers and nursing home workers. The rationale behind this contemplation is the transition to “With Corona” would become harder to achieve should high risk groups continue to contract the virus, regardless of increasing rates of vaccination.



A government official stated that discussion is ongoing with regard to the adoption of compulsory vaccination policies for people with jobs that put them in physical contact with many others from October when 70% of the population will have been fully vaccinated. Some of the professions that the government ponders mandatory vaccination include medical workers, nursing home workers, and teachers and education workers who, if contracting the virus, will likely lead to a dramatic surge in severe and critical patients or precipitate widespread transmission of the virus.



The government is also examining ways to put unvaccinated people at a disadvantage by not allowing them to enjoy the benefits of eased prevention measures. For example, when social distancing level is lowered to allow social gatherings above the current limits or indoor sports centers and shower rooms are allowed to operate, people who are not vaccinated would not qualify for such eased restrictions.



Mandatory vaccination policies are already in place in advanced countries with high vaccination rates, including the U.S. state of California. With resurgence in cases, advanced economies such as Israel that has seen a record level of new daily coronavirus infections although 60% of the population have been fully vaccinated, have started to discuss mandatory vaccination of workers in certain professions.



New daily cases have reached 2,049 as of Thursday, spiking to over 2,000 cases for two consecutive days again. New infections in the Seoul metropolitan area account for 69.2% of the population, reaching 1,418 cases.



