Seoul City set to install 7,000 EV chargers within this year. September. 06, 2021 07:37. by Chang-Kyu Park kyu@donga.com.

The Seoul metropolitan city said Sunday it has selected 294 sites for installing concentric plug-type chargers for electric vehicles in local communities including apartment complexes, and install 7,000 chargers by the end of the year. Earlier, the city received applications for installing concentric plug-type chargers to take a total of 294 applications demanding 12,097 chargers. The figure amounts to 1.7 times the volume the city planned to install.



With the aim of equitably distributing chargers to the 294 sites, the city has allocated them accordingly. The city is providing chargers to business facilities as priority since they are accessed by random people, and allocate proper numbers of chargers to apartment complexes in proportion to the number of parking lots available. Citizens have no fees to pay to install EV chargers. The city plans to pay a subsidy of 500,000 won (432 U.S. dollars) per charger to companies that install them. The companies will manage the chargers over the next five years.



