Doosan Heavy Industries wins water treatment project in Britain. August. 17, 2021 07:39. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction has won a large-scale water treatment project in Britain. Doosan Enpure was chosen by Thames Water, the U.K.’s largest water and wastewater company, to carry out the relocation of the Guildford sewage treatment facility in southwest London. In a consortium with the British construction company BAM Nuttall, Doosan Enpure will serve as a main operator of the 180 billion won project.



The subsidiary of Doosan Heavy Industries will demolish the existing sewage treatment facility and build a new one on a nearby site. The new sewage treatment facility will be equipped with a sludge treatment system that can treat sewage sludge created during sewage treatment process. Doosan Enpure is scheduled to complete the construction of the new sewage treatment facility by 2026, taking charge of general engineering, equipment purchase and installation, and test operation.



