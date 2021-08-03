Seoul Cinema to close after 42 years of business. August. 03, 2021 07:13. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

Seoul Cinema, one of the oldest theatres in South Korea, is holding a “thank you screening” for three weeks before its official closing of service. The 42-year-old city landmark will shut down on Aug. 31 owing to its waning box office earnings.



“We are launching a screening to express our gratitude for the audience,” the Seoul Cinema announced Monday. The lineup includes general releases, a premiere screening for movies to open in the latter half of the year, and some of the classic films presented as a special offer.



Founded in 1979 in Jongno, downtown Seoul, Seoul Cinema was one of the most popular theatres in the city along with Danseongsa and Piccadilly. Its profit suffered, however, since the outbreak of COVID-19, and last month, it was decided to close the theatre after 42 years of business.



The thank you screening will run for three weeks from August 11 to August 31, the last day of business for Seoul Cinema. A hundred free tickets will be doled out on a first come first served basis on weekdays, and over the weekends, two hundred tickets will be provided for daily visitors.



