WEVEN Accelerates US Expansion with Zaemit... “Aiming to Become the Global Standard for Web Creation”

WEVEN CEO Junghwan Kim participating in the ‘Plug and Play Summit’ event in Silicon Valley / source=WEVEN

An image generation agent that determines the design quality of a website / source=WEVEN

Zaemit extension that allows any HTML to be edited in VS Code / source=WEVEN

Bae Jeong-yung, Head of KIC Silicon Valley(left), and WEVEN CEO Junghwan Kim discussing how to utilize the occupancy and support programs / source=WEVEN

A scene from the Plug and Play global networking event for global investors and startup officials / source=WEVEN

WEVEN, a korean AI startup that operates the AI multi-agent-based web creation service Zaemit, is launching an aggressive push into the overseas market. In June, WEVEN established a base in Silicon Valley, began the process of setting up a local entity, and laid the practical business foundation for securing global partnerships.The software development ecosystem is currently undergoing significant changes. This is because ‘Vibe Coding,’ where AI generates code through natural language conversations instead of developers writing code line by line in computer programming languages, is gaining attention as the core of a new development paradigm. Along with this, the ‘Multi-Agent Orchestration’ architecture, where AI agents specialized in each field collaborate organically, is emerging as a new alternative. As we shift from manual coding to AI-generated code, the web creation market stands at an inflection point regarding who will take the lead.WEVEN’s Zaemit is an AI multi-agent-based web creation service that combines the strengths of existing AI web builders and Vibe Coding. By giving commands through natural language, specialized agents collaborate organically to complete a website, handling planning, design, coding, and even the back-end. The key is the design perfection created by the web generation agent and the image generation agent. WEVEN’s strategy is to handle the entire web creation process while clearly differentiating itself from other services through design quality.This design strength comes from providing a service based on web design guidelines for AI. Based on guidelines defining fonts, margins, colors, and components, the AI consistently generates the entire site, and images are also customized so that the tone remains consistent and unified across every page. Users can refine the resulting output through natural language conversations to develop the site further.Additionally, Zaemit supports the ability to edit HTML code directly through an extension for Microsoft’s development tool, VS Code. However, WEVEN places weight on ensuring users achieve desired results without having to cling to the code editor.Building on its achievements in the domestic market, WEVEN is accelerating its entry into the US market. According to analysis by the global market research firm Growth Insights, the US is the single largest market, accounting for approximately 38% of the global web builder market. In particular, the market demand is solid, with 42% of local small business owners in the US citing the creation and renewal of websites as their top priority.Currently, the field of web creation utilizing Vibe Coding is attracting attention in the US, and the demand for Multi-Agent Orchestration architecture is also increasing. A WEVEN representative explained, “Recently, interest in not just Vibe Coding but also Multi-Agent Orchestration technology has grown in the USweb creation industry, marking the entry into a market formation stage,” adding, “This is an opportunity for WEVEN, which has implemented its own unique architecture, to enter early.” In this sense, they view the US as the land of opportunity with the greatest demand, while also using it as a testbed to gauge their global competitiveness.Since its establishment in 2024, WEVEN has surpassed 3 billion won in cumulative revenue in the domestic market, laying the groundwork for global expansion. The company holds 3 registered patents related to AI web technology and 7 PCT international patents pending. ‘Zaemit,’ which was officially launched in October of last year, surpassed 30,000 monthly active users (MAU) and 300,000 cumulative users as of April this year.WEVEN CEO Junghwan Kim stayed in the US for a month starting in May to lay the foundation for local commercialization. To secure credibility, he focused on establishing a local physical presence, as well as setting up a legal entity and building partnerships. First, WEVEN confirmed its move into the Korea Innovation Center (KIC) Silicon Valley center, which is operated by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) under the Ministry of Science and ICT. KIC Silicon Valley is a hub that provides close support for connecting with overseas investors and accounting and legal networks to help korean ICT startups localize their businesses.Through this move-in, WEVEN will be provided with local office space free of charge for 6 months and will use that address as its corporate address. A WEVEN representative stated, “We discussed participating in networking programs such as local meetups and events connected by KIC. We also promised to receive legal advice from a local accountant arranged by KIC during the incorporation process and receive support for a portion of the accounting costs.”While pushing for the establishment of a California corporation, WEVEN plans to concentrate on practical service localization targeting US consumers. WEVEN already has the technical foundation. They plan to provide a stable environment for global users by building infrastructure based on a global cloud region. In addition, Zaemit’s high compatibility with external AI or separate design tools is expected to act as a strength.The main task for the future is to fully integrate with Stripe, a global standard payment system, so that local US users can naturally complete payments. Furthermore, they plan to reorganize the overall service, including the English user interface (UI) and domains, to meet US market standards, and conduct local web domain stabilization work in parallel.Along with establishing a base, WEVEN successfully completed its first official IR pitching in the retail and brand sector at the Silicon Valley headquarters of the global accelerator Plug and Play. Plug and Play is a world-class accelerator that has discovered innovative technology companies like PayPal and Dropbox at an early stage and conducts over 160 investments every year.CEO Junghwan Kim said, “Immediately after this IR pitching, we were requested to provide additional materials regarding Zaemit by Plug and Play,” adding, “Based on this, we plan to confirm the schedule for a follow-up face-to-face meeting in July to discuss a concrete partnership.” He expressed his ambition, stating, “Based on the base established in KIC Silicon Valley, WEVEN will push for the establishment of a California corporation and build local partnerships to carry the competitiveness verified in Korea over to achievements in the US market.”WEVEN’s ultimate goal to integrate step-by-step tools for web creation is clear. It is to establish itself as a global standard service that covers the entire web creation process, just like Figma, which has become the standard for global design tools.By Ye-ji Kim (yj@itdonga.com)