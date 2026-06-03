Local vote could reshape political landscape

Voters headed to the polls Wednesday in a nationwide election that will shape local leadership for the next four years. Political analysts say the outcome will show whether the Democratic Party of Korea can extend its influence into local governments and strengthen the governing momentum of President Lee Jae-myung's administration, or whether the People Power Party can maintain its grip on regional power and reinforce its standing as a viable contender for national leadership.The June 3 local elections, taking place at 14,288 polling stations nationwide, will fill 4,277 positions, including 16 metropolitan and provincial governors, 227 heads of local governments, 3,968 local council members and 16 superintendents of education. Held exactly one year after Lee's election to a five-year presidential term, the vote will determine local officials who will serve alongside his administration for the remainder of its tenure. By-elections for 14 National Assembly seats are also being held. With several potential presidential hopefuls in the race, the results could have broader implications for the future balance of power between the ruling and opposition camps.Democratic Party of Korea leader Chung Cheong-rae made a last-minute appeal to voters Monday at the National Assembly, casting the election as a pivotal choice for the country. "South Korea stands at a critical juncture, between moving forward with the Lee Jae-myung administration toward a brighter future or once again being held back by the shadow of insurrection," he said. In his 6,767-character statement, Chung mentioned Lee's name 38 times and urged voters to "vote for the remaining four years of the Lee Jae-myung administration" while calling on them to "hold the People Power Party accountable for corruption, division and insurrection." His remarks reflected the ruling party's effort to frame the election as a verdict on forces linked to the alleged insurrection attempt.People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok offered a starkly different message, portraying the vote as a referendum on the administration's performance. In a statement released from party headquarters in Seoul's Yeongdeungpo District, Jang said, "The reckless damage inflicted on the economy and the heavy-handed governance that has disrupted people's lives must be stopped." He warned that if the ruling party also gains control of local governments, "President Lee's arrogance will pass the point of no return." Jang also pointed to soaring housing prices, arguing that home values have risen even faster than during the administration of former President Moon Jae-in, and urged younger voters, who are particularly sensitive to housing affordability, to head to the polls.National Election Commission Chairman Roh Tae-ak likewise called for robust voter participation. In a public statement, he said active voter engagement is "the most powerful force for ensuring that politics listens to the people, beyond the simple act of casting a ballot." He urged citizens to exercise their voting rights, saying the election could serve as an important milestone in strengthening local governance and deepening grassroots democracy.Dong-Joo Cho djc@donga.com