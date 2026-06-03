Son welcomes Jo to World Cup squad

South Korea captain Son Heung-min made sure defender Jo Wi-je felt part of the group Monday as the national team continued its World Cup preparations at Zions Bank Training Center.As training got underway, Son immediately sought out Jo. "I'll go with Jo Wi-je's group," he said before joining him for a possession-recovery drill. Throughout the session, Son kept the mood light, teasing the defender with remarks such as, "You need to run more," and "At 189 centimeters, how are you losing aerial balls?" The playful exchanges reflected Son's effort to help Jo settle in after his sudden elevation from training partner to member of the final World Cup squad.Jo earned a place on the final roster June 1 after starting center back Jo Yu-min suffered a right foot injury in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago on May 31, ending his World Cup hopes. Monday marked Jo's first training session as an official squad member. Usually reserved while serving as a training partner, he looked noticeably more relaxed, openly expressing frustration when dispossessed during drills and interacting more freely with teammates."I feel a great sense of responsibility because I'm stepping into the place of Yu-min, who played a crucial role in helping South Korea reach the World Cup," Jo said. "I believe the best way I can repay him is by performing well and showing my best football here."The Korea Football Association on Monday released a YouTube video showing Jo Yu-min bidding farewell to teammates before departing the training camp on crutches. As he embraced teammates gathered in the hotel lobby, he struggled to hold back tears. In a message released through the association, Jo said, "I'll take all the bad luck back to South Korea with me and leave only our determination behind. I sincerely hope everyone stays healthy, avoids injury and achieves the results we've worked so hard for at the World Cup."The squad was finally at full strength Monday with the arrival of Lee Kang-in. The midfielder was the last player to join camp because of his club commitments with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final. PSG successfully defended its European title May 31 by defeating Arsenal on penalties, though Lee remained on the bench. After arriving at Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday, he headed straight to the training ground and immediately joined running and possession-recovery drills.Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com