Bonus battles widen Korea’s inequality gap

Samsung Electronics’ tentative wage agreement has been approved in a union vote, easing fears of an unprecedented general strike in the semiconductor industry. The immediate crisis has been defused, but the underlying tensions that fueled it have not gone away. As South Korea’s chipmakers battle for global leadership, the dispute over outsized performance bonuses continues to expose deepening rifts both inside companies and across society.On Wednesday, Samsung Electronics’ joint labor negotiating group said the deal passed with 73.7% support. A closer look at the vote, however, highlights sharp internal divisions. The cross-company union that led negotiations backed the agreement with 81% approval, while members outside the semiconductor-focused units supported it at just 21%.Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong had previously described the company as “one body, one family.” The vote, however, underscores how difficult that ideal will be to sustain in practice.The dispute over “operating profit N% bonus” schemes, first sparked by SK hynix and later amplified by Samsung’s own negotiations, has brought South Korea’s widening inequality into sharper focus. The gap between employees at highly profitable chipmakers and workers at smaller suppliers or subcontractors has become increasingly stark.By some estimates, total compensation for Samsung Electronics semiconductor employees, including bonuses, is about seven times that of workers at the country’s top 500 firms and roughly 14 times the average wage of salaried workers nationwide. The issue has become so prominent that it was raised at a Minimum Wage Commission meeting on Tuesday, underscoring how performance-based pay has emerged as a symbol of wage polarization.The push for so-called “MZ-style fairness” from unions has also sparked a broader debate over what fairness actually means. Demands that pay strictly reflect individual contribution may sound straightforward, but they become more contentious when fairness is reduced to maximizing personal gains. It is also difficult to argue that semiconductor boom profits can be attributed solely to individual effort, without accounting for global market cycles and industry-wide conditions.For fairness to carry social legitimacy, critics argue, it must rest on a broader sense of solidarity, one that recognizes disparities within and beyond corporate boundaries and seeks shared growth rather than narrowly defined gains.Behind South Korea’s strong export figures, which have fueled talk of a possible No. 4 global ranking, and a KOSPI index that has climbed past 8,000, lies a more troubling reality of widening wealth and income inequality.Alongside surging housing prices that have deepened real estate divides, gaps are widening between those benefiting from asset markets and those who are not, as well as between workers in booming industries and everyone else.This cannot be reduced to simple envy captured in the Korean saying that one feels jealous when a neighbor buys land. The deeper concern is a growing belief that effort no longer guarantees upward mobility, and that the gap between winners and others is becoming increasingly difficult to close. Left unaddressed, that sentiment risks hardening into a lasting social fault line.