The hidden costs of performance pay



In South Korea, concerns over money and work did not appear overnight. They have been building for years, though it has taken time for their full shape to become clear. A 2009 investigative television program, marking its 700th episode, asked 700 Koreans a blunt question: how much money would it take for them to cut ties with family or friends? About 51% of respondents said “1 billion won or more.” Recent labor negotiations at Samsung Electronics over performance bonuses suggest those answers were not merely hypothetical, but reflected sentiments that have continued to spread through society.



At first glance, the wage agreement at Samsung Electronics may look like a resolution to a protracted dispute. Beneath the surface, however, more structural tensions remain. Within the company, the bonus framework has sharpened divisions between the Device Solutions division, which oversees semiconductors, and the Device eXperience division, which handles smartphones and consumer electronics. Although the DX division voiced objections early on, a tentative agreement driven largely by the semiconductor division was ultimately approved in a union vote.



The outcome is a compensation package estimated at more than 1 billion won over two years that has effectively split what is symbolically described as a unified corporate family into competing groups. Outside the company, public reaction is also divided, with dissatisfaction appearing more pronounced than approval.



The first major flashpoint over profit distribution in South Korea’s corporate sector came in August 2025, when SK hynix faced a sharp labor dispute over performance-based pay. The second was Samsung Electronics’ near-strike crisis. A third wave now appears to be forming. Across industries, demands for profit-linked compensation are gaining momentum. Some unions are calling for bonuses equivalent to up to 30% of operating profit, while similar models are being pushed more broadly across sectors. Even subcontracted workers and suppliers are increasingly demanding a share of corporate earnings.



Behavioral economist Dan Ariely has argued in research often summarized as “big rewards, big mistakes” that excessive financial incentives can push motivation beyond an optimal level and ultimately undermine performance. From a behavioral standpoint, such systems can weaken perceptions of fairness, heighten relative deprivation, crowd out intrinsic motivation, intensify internal competition, and drive an escalating focus on ever-larger payouts.



Futurist Daniel Pink describes human motivation as driven by three core forces: biological drive, reward and punishment, and the desire to learn, create and contribute to something larger than oneself. Elon Musk once reacted emotionally in an interview after hearing that electricity is treated as a luxury in some places due to high costs, saying, “We need to work harder.” That reaction, Pink suggests, reflects the third drive. The question now facing South Korea is whether its intensifying debate over performance pay can be redirected toward that deeper source of motivation.

