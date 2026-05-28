Sagrada Familia to complete Jesus Christ tower

The Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona will hold a blessing ceremony next month to mark the completion of its central tower, the “Tower of Jesus Christ,” the church said.The ceremony is scheduled for June 10 at around 10 a.m. local time, according to a statement posted on May 21 on the basilica’s official website. Church officials described it as the most significant milestone in the landmark’s 144-year construction history. Work on the basilica began in 1882 and is still ongoing.The ceremony will begin with a floral tribute at architect Antoni Gaudí’s tomb in the basilica’s crypt. In the afternoon, Pope Leo XIV will preside over a solemn Mass attended by Spain’s king and queen, the prime minister, the head of the Catalan regional government and about 4,000 invited guests.Organizers said they aim to turn the event into a wider public celebration, with local parish communities invited to designated viewing areas around the basilica. The ceremony will also be broadcast live on television and social media for those unable to attend in person.The Sagrada Familia, one of Barcelona’s most recognizable landmarks, was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2005, along with its Nativity façade and crypt. In 2010, it was declared a minor basilica by Pope Benedict XVI.While the blessing marks a major symbolic milestone, construction will continue, with interior finishing work and other remaining tasks still underway.Xavier Martínez, the project’s general director, said the ceremony would highlight Gaudí’s legacy for a global audience. “It will offer another opportunity to showcase Gaudí’s extraordinary vision and artistic achievement to the world,” he said, adding that the event would serve as a tribute to the architect’s enduring contribution to humanity’s cultural heritage.김도연 repokim@donga.com