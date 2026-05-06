Inflation risks reshape Korea’s monetary outlook



Hawkish signals are emerging within the Bank of Korea, raising the possibility that the central bank could shift back toward interest rate hikes.



Deputy Governor Yoo Sang-dae said Wednesday that it may be time to stop cutting rates and begin considering increases. His remarks drew attention as he sits on the Monetary Policy Board, which determines the benchmark interest rate, and rarely comments so directly on policy direction.



The Bank of Korea cut its base rate four times between October 2024 and May last year, before holding it steady at 2.5 percent over the past year. The fact that policymakers are now openly discussing a potential reversal suggests a change in the economic outlook.



Inflation pressures are mounting as economic conditions grow more complex. South Korea posted stronger-than-expected growth of 1.7 percent in the first quarter, driven by a semiconductor rebound. At the same time, escalating tensions in the Middle East have pushed up global oil prices and exchange rates, adding to upward pressure on consumer prices. Inflation in April could climb into the mid-to-upper 2 percent range, increasing expectations that the central bank may need to step in.



Financial markets are already reacting. Yields on government and bank bonds have moved higher, while tighter lending regulations and rising bank add-on rates have further lifted borrowing costs. As a result, the weighted average interest rate on new mortgage loans at major commercial banks stood at 4.34 percent last month, the highest level in about two years and four months since November 2023.



Rising rates increase debt-servicing burdens and credit risk for highly leveraged investors in real estate and equities. Some estimates suggest that a 0.25 percentage point increase in the benchmark rate raises annual household interest payments by roughly 3 trillion won.



A growing concern for policymakers is that speculative borrowing continues to flow into asset markets. At the end of last month, mortgage lending across South Korea’s five major banks, KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Hana, Woori and NH Nonghyup, posted its largest monthly increase in eight months. At the same time, as the KOSPI approached the 7,000 level, margin loans used for stock investment surpassed 36 trillion won on April 29 for the first time on record.



If elevated oil prices persist due to the Middle East conflict, the Bank of Korea could bring its rate-cut cycle to an end this year and shift toward a more aggressive stance against inflation. Early signals could emerge as soon as the central bank’s policy meeting later this month.



In a tightening environment, reducing debt exposure is widely seen as the prudent course. Banks and brokerages are expected to tighten lending standards for leveraged investments, while investors may need to rein in aggressive borrowing-driven bets. The message from policymakers is becoming increasingly clear: the warning signs from interest rates are growing louder and harder to ignore.

