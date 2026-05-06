Samsung, LG unveil next-gen OLED displays

Samsung Display and LG Display will participate in Display Week 2026, hosted by the Society for Information Display, from May 5 to 7 in Los Angeles, California.Samsung Display said Tuesday it will debut “Flex Croma Pixel,” a smartphone OLED technology capable of reaching peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits in high-brightness mode. The company said the panel also supports the widest color gamut among internationally recognized standards, and this will be its first public unveiling.The company will also introduce a 6.8-inch smartphone display branded as “Sensor OLED,” featuring a resolution of 500 pixels per inch. The screen can measure blood flow using emitted light, enabling users to track health indicators such as heart rate and blood pressure directly from the display.Samsung Display plans to showcase additional next-generation technologies, including “Electroluminescent Quantum Dot (EL-QD),” which delivers 25% higher brightness than previous versions, and a “stretchable display” that can expand and deform depending on driving conditions to provide visual information to drivers.LG Display will focus its exhibition on its full OLED lineup spanning large, mid-size and automotive applications. The company will also unveil its third-generation tandem OLED for the first time. The panel reduces power consumption by 18% and more than doubles lifespan compared with earlier versions. Tandem OLED stacks multiple OLED layers to improve durability and light-emitting performance, a technology LG Display first commercialized in 2019.LG Display will also present products designed for physical artificial intelligence applications, including plastic OLED panels for robotics. The flexible P-OLED structure allows the panels to be molded into various shapes, making them adaptable to a wide range of humanoid robot designs depending on manufacturer requirements.박종민 blick@donga.com