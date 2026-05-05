Teachers pull back from field trips over safety fears



For students, field trips are often the most anticipated day of the year. For teachers, they have become one of the most demanding. In a nationwide survey of about 20,000 elementary school teachers, 90% said they view activities such as excursions and school trips very negatively. Including those who responded somewhat negatively, the share rises to nearly 97%.



Teachers cite several reasons, including the risk of legal liability if an accident occurs, pressure from parental complaints and the heavy administrative workload involved in planning and supervising trips.



The impact is evident in schools. Field trips have sharply declined and, in some cases, nearly disappeared. This year, only 231 of 1,331 elementary, middle and high schools in Seoul, or 17%, are planning overnight trips. Even including one-day outings such as picnics and site visits, the figure reaches just 407 schools, or 31%, less than half the level recorded two years ago.



A fatal accident in November 2022 proved a turning point. A sixth-grade student on a school trip to a theme park in Sokcho, Gangwon Province, was struck and killed by a reversing bus. After the supervising teacher was found guilty in both the initial trial and on appeal, fears grew that educators could face criminal punishment or lose their jobs over unforeseen incidents. More recently, two teachers are on trial in connection with the death of a child who went missing during a forest experience program at a kindergarten in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province.



A revised school safety law that took effect last year was intended to ease teachers’ liability. Many educators say it has had little practical impact. Teachers still bear full responsibility, from planning to safety oversight, and must prove they took all necessary precautions if an accident occurs.



Accidents can occur even under parental supervision. While such incidents should never happen, teachers question whether criminal penalties are appropriate for events that are difficult to predict in the course of normal educational activities. The Education Ministry is expected to announce additional measures soon. Clearer liability standards and stronger on-site support, including safety specialists and support staff, are widely seen as essential to easing the burden.



Parental complaints add to the strain. Some parents accompany trips out of concern for safety or intervene in details such as bus seating and meal arrangements. Disputes can escalate into legal action against schools or teachers if concerns are not resolved. Educators say greater restraint is needed, warning that excessive demands risk depriving students of valuable opportunities for growth.

