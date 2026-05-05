G-Dragon apologizes for offensive phrase on concert outfit

G-Dragon, the South Korean singer born Kwon Ji-yong, is under fire for a racially offensive phrase printed on an outfit he wore during an overseas performance. His agency has apologized and pledged to prevent a recurrence.Galaxy Corporation said in a statement on May 4 that it “sincerely apologizes for the inclusion of wording that was inappropriate in its social and cultural context” on the artist’s stage outfit at the “K Spark” event in Macau on May 2. The company said the incident highlighted the need for greater cultural awareness and more rigorous review.At the K-pop concert, G-Dragon wore a T-shirt bearing the Dutch phrase “RONNY, EEN GEILE NEGER JONGEN.” The phrase includes “EEN GEILE,” which carries a sexual connotation, and “NEGER,” a term widely regarded as derogatory toward Black people. Photos of the outfit quickly spread on social media, drawing criticism from fans around the world.Galaxy Corporation said it would tighten its internal vetting process, including checks related to styling. It added that it would take a more careful and responsible approach to ensure respect for diverse cultural backgrounds and values in all activities involving the artist.Marking the 20th anniversary of BigBang’s debut this year, G-Dragon has remained active. Last month, he appeared with fellow members Taeyang and Daesung at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the United States.사지원기자 4g1@donga.com