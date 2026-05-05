Korea attracts global students yet loses skilled graduates



South Korea is home to more than 320,000 foreign students as of March, double the 160,000 recorded in 2021. The total is smaller than in the United Kingdom and Australia, larger than in China, and broadly comparable to Japan. At leading institutions such as Korea University, Yonsei University and Chung-Ang University, international enrollment exceeds 4,000 each, and in some cases accounts for half of all students.



Several factors are driving the increase. South Korean universities have gained stronger global recognition, while the popularity of Korean dramas and films continues to attract students from abroad. Lower tuition and living costs compared with the United States and Europe have also made the country an appealing option. Universities facing a shrinking domestic student base have stepped up recruitment to offset financial strain.



Even so, the growing pool of international students is not translating into a reliable source of talent for the domestic labor market. As labor shortages deepen with a rapidly aging population, a mismatch between employer needs and student career preferences remains a central issue. In 2024, only 13.8% of foreign graduates secured jobs at South Korean companies.



The imbalance is evident in academic fields. Fewer than 20% of foreign students study engineering or the natural sciences, despite strong demand in sectors such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors. Most are concentrated in humanities, social sciences and arts-related disciplines.



The supply of advanced talent is also limited. While graduate-level training is essential for developing high-skilled workers, most foreign students are enrolled in undergraduate programs or language courses. The student population is further concentrated by origin and geography, with about 200,000 coming from Vietnam and China and more than 60% based in the Seoul metropolitan area.



Language remains a barrier. Only about half of foreign students meet the Korean-language standards set by the Education Ministry. Some arrive on student visas but focus on part-time work. With visas allowing stays of up to 10 years, a portion eventually falls into illegal residency. As of 2024, 34,267 undocumented residents had originally entered as students, more than five times the figure a decade earlier.



Experts say a more targeted strategy is needed. Recruitment should focus on industries already facing labor shortages or expected to do so within the next decade, including manufacturing, shipbuilding, construction and health care. Expanding pathways for graduates of universities, junior colleges and vocational high schools to enter these sectors and remain in the country could help address workforce gaps.



Germany offers one example. About 40% of its foreign students attend practice-oriented institutions such as universities of applied sciences, and roughly half major in engineering or natural sciences.



A coordinated approach is also essential. Universities alone cannot align education with labor market demand. Japan, which has pursued a long-running initiative to attract 100,000 international students since the 1980s, coordinates policies across multiple ministries, covering the full process from admission to employment. About half of foreign graduates in Japan go on to work locally, helping to ease labor shortages.



Not all foreign students are expected to stay in South Korea after graduation. Still, in a country facing demographic decline and rapid aging, they represent a practical option for filling widening gaps in the workforce.

