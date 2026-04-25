Brennan’s bold play draws attention in Louisiana

Michael Brennan delivered one of the day’s most talked-about moments in Friday’s opening round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a bold decision that quickly drew attention.At the par-5 18th hole at TPC Louisiana, Brennan’s second shot leaked right of the green and came to rest in a muddy marsh along a water hazard. The ball stayed above water but was embedded in thick mud, in an area known to be inhabited by alligators. Most players would have taken a penalty and dropped. Brennan chose to play it.Expecting a splash, he removed his shirt and stepped into the muck. The gamble did not pay off. He caught the shot poorly, sending the ball deeper into the hazard. Brennan could only smile as he watched it disappear.The decision reflected the format of the tournament. The Zurich Classic is the PGA Tour’s only team event, played in two-man teams. The first and third rounds use four-ball scoring, with each player playing his own ball and the lower score counting. Brennan is paired with fellow American Johnny Keefer.“In a normal event, I would have taken a drop,” Brennan said. “But my partner still had a chance at birdie, so I figured I’d try it. I played well today, and honestly, that was a fun shot.”The risk did not cost the team. Keefer reached the green with his third shot and saved par with a two-putt. Brennan and Keefer shot an 11-under 61 to sit tied for sixth, three strokes behind leaders Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer. The PGA Tour later highlighted the moment, noting that while Brennan was unsure whether it would gain attention online, Keefer immediately believed it would go viral.김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com