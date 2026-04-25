Chinese EV makers lead Beijing auto show

The world’s largest auto show, Auto China 2026, opened Friday in Beijing’s Shunyi district, filling an exhibition space roughly equal to 50 soccer fields. A total of 1,451 vehicles are on display across the 380,000-square-meter venue. Chinese automakers took center stage with advanced electric vehicle technology, while South Korean and European brands responded with models and features tailored to local demand.At the booth of Zeekr, a high-end hybrid SUV called the 8X drew attention. The vehicle can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 2.96 seconds, faster than comparable models from Porsche and BMW, according to the company. BYD, through its premium Fangchengbao brand, unveiled a new sedan lineup, the Fangcheng S, along with a production-ready sports car concept, the Formula X, underscoring its move upmarket.Chinese automakers have lifted their domestic market share to about 70 percent through intense competition and are now expanding overseas. A recent rise in global oil prices linked to the U.S.-Iran conflict has added to demand for electric vehicles, strengthening the position of Chinese brands. The country’s supply chain remains a key advantage, led by battery maker CATL, which recently introduced a third-generation lithium iron phosphate battery capable of a full charge in about six minutes.South Korean and European automakers, facing challenges in China, emphasized localization. Hyundai Motor Company unveiled the China-bound production model Ioniq V under its Ioniq electric brand. The vehicle was presented in gold, a color widely favored by Chinese consumers. It is equipped with a battery developed with CATL and an advanced driver-assistance system co-developed with Chinese autonomous driving firm Momenta.CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun attended the event, while Momenta CEO Cao Xudong joined the presentation. Hyundai Motor President Jose Munoz said, “China is the world’s largest auto market, and proving competitiveness here is essential to global success.” He added that the company plans to launch 20 new models over the next five years, starting with the Ioniq V.Germany’s Volkswagen unveiled the ID.UNYX 09, developed in partnership with Chinese EV maker Xpeng. Reuters reported that the automaker is seeking to move beyond its combustion-engine image and reposition itself as a competitive electric vehicle player in China.Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume said the showcase would send a clear signal that the company is reinforcing its presence in the Chinese market.Chul-Jung Kim tnf@donga.com