U.S., Iran enter prolonged standoff

The United States and Iran are settling into a prolonged standoff, even as direct fighting has paused following what U.S. President Donald Trump called an effectively “indefinite ceasefire.”Since Trump’s announcement, Iran has refrained from resuming attacks, and airstrikes between the two sides have stopped for now. Tensions, however, remain high. A maritime confrontation centered on the Strait of Hormuz has hardened into a cycle of blockades and countermeasures, accompanied by a steady exchange of pressure and messaging. The conflict continues, but without active gunfire.Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said efforts to negotiate an end to the war would move forward without urgency. “We’ll take our time,” he said. “I don’t want to rush it.” In a post on Truth Social, he added, “I have all the time in the world, but Iran does not. Time is not on their side.” The remarks dismissed concerns that a drawn-out standoff could put Washington at a disadvantage, instead portraying Tehran as the side under greater pressure.Inside Iran, where signs of internal strain have emerged, hard-liners appear to be tightening their grip and choosing to withstand pressure rather than pursue a quick compromise. Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of parliament and head of Iran’s delegation in initial talks with Washington, was removed from that role following intervention by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The New York Times reported, citing Iranian sources, that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has struggled to exert authority comparable to his father, with Revolutionary Guard commanders wielding significant influence over state affairs.Military pressure continues to build. U.S. Central Command on Wednesday confirmed that the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush has joined operations in the Middle East, bringing the number of U.S. carriers in the region to three.Iran has responded by reinforcing its position in the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. officials cited by Axios said the naval arm of the Revolutionary Guard laid additional naval mines in the waterway this week.Separately, Trump said on Truth Social that a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon would be extended by three weeks. With Washington and Tehran yet to set a date for a second round of talks, some observers say the extension could help sustain momentum for renewed negotiations.Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com