Chang Han-na begins tenure as arts center chief

Cellist and conductor Chang Han-na took office Friday as president of the Seoul Arts Center for a three-year term, becoming the first musician and the first woman to lead the institution since its founding in 1987. At 44, she is also the youngest to hold the post.“I have long had a vision for what a future cultural institution should look like,” Chang said. “After 32 years of performing and touring abroad, I want to turn that vision into reality.”Chang received her letter of appointment earlier in the day at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in central Seoul from Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Choi Hwi-young.After the ceremony, she said her experience observing leading arts institutions around the world had shaped a clear direction. “I have seen institutions that define their era, and I also have a vision for the future,” she said. “I will work to bring that vision to life.”Addressing concerns about her administrative experience, Chang said she would start by listening to those on the ground. “I want to understand what voices are there and what issues may lie beneath,” she said. “From there, I will move forward with a clear direction.” She added that structural issues would be addressed and that she aims to pursue projects unique to the Seoul Arts Center.Chang reported to work later in the afternoon. She last appeared at the venue in September 2023, when she performed with her mentor, cellist Mischa Maisky. “Returning to this symbolic venue after nearly three years feels especially meaningful,” she said. “As we approach the 40th anniversary in 2028, I will work to make the Seoul Arts Center more open and accessible to the public.”김태언 기자 beborn@donga.com