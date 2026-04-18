Tanker completes Red Sea voyage amid Hormuz closure

A South Korean-flagged oil tanker has successfully passed through the Red Sea via an alternative route, marking what officials described as a first-of-its-kind transit as disruptions linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continue to reshape global shipping routes.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said Thursday that the vessel, carrying crude oil, safely cleared the Red Sea after loading its cargo at Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu port on the country’s western coast. A very large crude carrier typically carries about 2 million barrels, making the shipment roughly equivalent to nearly a full day of South Korea’s oil consumption, which stands at around 2.8 million barrels.The cargo is part of a broader 50 million-barrel supply deal Saudi Arabia is set to deliver to South Korea between April and May. South Korea has traditionally imported about 28 million barrels of Saudi crude oil each month.The Red Sea has increasingly been viewed as a potential alternative shipping corridor after the Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed amid escalating regional conflict. Since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in October 2023, there have been 79 reported attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. South Korean authorities had previously advised shipping companies to avoid the area due to security risks, as it remains an active operating zone for Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran.Still, the idea of using the Red Sea as a backup route has gained renewed attention following remarks by President Lee Jae-myung at a Cabinet meeting on April 4, when he said, “If we prohibit Red Sea transport just because there is some level of risk, what would happen to our crude oil supply?”President Lee later called the shipment “a valuable achievement made possible by all relevant ministries working as one team” in a post on X, formerly Twitter, while also expressing gratitude to the crew.이축복 bless@donga.com