Hormuz summit seeks path to restore navigation



As the United States and Iran observe a 2-week ceasefire in their Middle East conflict, an international video summit on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz was held on April 17 under the leadership of the United Kingdom and France. The meeting marked an initial step toward coordinated international efforts to restore safe passage through the heavily disrupted waterway, including discussions on postwar mine clearance and broader maritime security cooperation.



The summit was co-chaired by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, and brought together leaders from about 40 countries, including Germany and Italy. President Lee Jae-myung also participated via video link. South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom and France had previously declined U.S. President Donald Trump’s request to deploy naval forces to the Strait of Hormuz. With a pause in active hostilities now in place, however, momentum appears to be building for wider international coordination.



The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for South Korea, which routes roughly 61 percent of its crude oil imports through the passage. In response to the crisis, the government has secured alternative supply arrangements, building reserves sufficient to cover more than three months of crude oil demand and over one month of key petrochemical feedstocks such as naphtha. Officials caution, however, that these buffers would be inadequate in the event of a prolonged disruption. Given South Korea’s export-driven industrial structure, a sustained blockage would likely trigger sharp price pressures and weigh on economic growth, making the reopening of the strait a matter of direct national interest.



At the same time, there is growing recognition that the disruption cannot be resolved by any single country. The United States and Iran remain engaged in parallel negotiations while continuing to exert pressure through restrictions on maritime traffic in the strait. More than 2,400 vessels, including 26 South Korean ships, are currently stranded in the area. Ensuring safe passage would require coordination with both Washington and Tehran, while mine-clearing operations are beyond the capacity of South Korea’s military to carry out independently.



The United Kingdom and France, which led the summit, are reportedly considering forming a multinational force to support postwar mine-clearing operations in the Strait of Hormuz. South Korea is expected to explore ways to contribute to restoring freedom of navigation, while prioritizing the safety of its personnel.



At the same time, officials are expected to proceed cautiously to avoid any perception that participation in international coordination signals a shift in relations with the United States. Close consultations with Washington, which did not attend the summit, will be key to framing any involvement as a division of responsibilities consistent with what U.S. President Donald Trump has described as the responsibility of beneficiaries of the strait to help ensure its security.

