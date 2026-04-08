Lee urges support for supplementary budget

President Lee Jae-myung on Monday urged bipartisan backing for a supplementary budget bill under parliamentary review, dismissing criticism that it amounts to a populist cash giveaway.“The supplementary budget is critically important,” Lee said. “It should not be seen as a cash handout.”He spoke during a meeting and luncheon of a tripartite consultative body on livelihoods and the economy, the first such session since his administration took office. Referring to relief payments for the bottom 70 percent of income earners included in the proposal, Lee said calling the measure a “cash giveaway” overstated the case.Lee acknowledged funding limits, saying it was regrettable that about 30 percent of the population would receive no support despite economic hardship. “If resources allowed, it would be right to provide equal support to all citizens,” he said. “It is unfortunate that we cannot.”Jang Dong-hyuk, leader of the main opposition People Power Party, pushed back, warning that broad cash distribution could stoke inflation and pressure the currency. “It risks exchanging short-term relief for longer-term pain,” he said.Jang also urged the government to reflect the party’s seven proposed measures, including a wider cut in fuel taxes, in the budget. “That would mark the start of real cooperation,” he said.Lee called on the opposition to engage in serious talks on phased constitutional reform, proposing a national referendum on amendments alongside the June 3 local elections. His proposal includes adding the spirit of the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising and the Buma Democratic Protests to the Constitution’s preamble, along with stronger safeguards against the abuse of martial law.Choi Bo-yoon, senior spokesperson for the People Power Party, said Jang opposes pursuing constitutional revision in tandem with the local elections. She added that Jang suggested Lee declare in advance that he would not seek a second or extended term.Lee responded that such concerns were unnecessary, noting the opposition holds enough seats to block any constitutional amendment.윤다빈 empty@donga.com