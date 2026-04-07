Cho Byung-hyun eyes saves crown after WBC

“Walks are the problem. I go right at hitters.”SSG Landers closer Cho Byung-hyun backed up that approach on April 5 at Sajik Stadium in Busan, entering the ninth inning against the Lotte Giants with a one-run lead. Protecting a 4-3 edge, the 24-year-old filled the strike zone, throwing 11 of his 16 pitches for strikes and closing out the inning without issuing a walk. It was his second consecutive save in a one-run game. The win lifted SSG to 7-1 and into sole possession of first place for the first time since June 25, 2023, ending a 1,018-day gap.Speaking recently at Incheon SSG Landers Field, Cho said the 2026 World Baseball Classic helped sharpen his edge. “I want to be a pitcher who challenges hitters,” he said. “I won’t issue walks out of fear.” Cho appeared in four games at the tournament, posting a 1.80 ERA and a 0.80 WHIP over five innings. He also closed out South Korea’s decisive group-stage win over Australia to secure a place in the quarterfinals, a moment he described as the most intense of his career.“My heart felt like it would burst,” he said. “Some teammates said it was even more nerve-racking than the Korean Series. Since I haven’t pitched there, I experienced that level of pressure first. Now I want to create that kind of game in the Korean Series.”Known for his calm demeanor, Cho, who identifies as an ISTP, said the WBC strengthened his composure in high-pressure situations. A defining moment came in the fifth inning of the quarterfinal against the Dominican Republic, where he retired a lineup packed with Major League hitters on just 10 pitches. “I didn’t think about their reputations,” he said. “On the mound, I believe I’m the best.”With his confidence reinforced, Cho has set his sights on the saves title this season. In his first full year as a closer last season, he recorded a 1.60 ERA and ranked fourth in the league with 30 saves. Through eight games this year, he has already collected two saves. “There’s only one saves leader,” he said. “I want to finish at the top.”He is also looking to add velocity. His fastball has topped out at 155 kilometers per hour, and ahead of the season he pushed his combined total in the three major lifts to 460 kilograms. “The WBC showed me how important velocity is,” he said. “When my strength drops, my velocity drops too, so I plan to keep building strength throughout the season.”Nicknamed “Munhak Cha Eun-woo” by fans for his looks, Cho said he hopes to develop a commanding presence at his home ballpark. “When Oh Seung-hwan’s entrance music played, opposing fans would start packing up,” he said. “I want that kind of presence. When I come in, I want opposing fans thinking about heading home.” He added with a laugh, “There can’t be two Cha Eun-woos in baseball. When I face ‘Jamsil’s Cha Eun-woo,’ Moon Bo-kyung, I’ll make sure I come out on top.”SSG, which opens a three-game home series against the Hanwha Eagles on April 7, leads the league in OPS at 0.917 and also owns the top bullpen ERA at 3.12. “I hope I get more chances to close games this season,” Cho said.인천=이소연 기자 always99@donga.com