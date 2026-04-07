SK hynix advances next-generation HBM

SK hynix is poised to outpace rivals in adopting hybrid bonding, a next-generation chip packaging technology, with its eighth-generation high bandwidth memory, HBM5, expected around 2029, industry analysts said.Counterpoint Research said April 6 that SK hynix is building a technological lead in next-generation HBM by adopting an integrated hybrid bonding solution from Applied Materials and BE Semiconductor Industries. The firm expects mass production of HBM5 to begin between 2029 and 2030, in line with the next cycle of artificial intelligence graphics processing units.Hybrid bonding connects semiconductor chips directly, eliminating the need for the fine metal bumps used in conventional methods. By tightening chip spacing and lowering stack height, the technology improves bandwidth, power efficiency and signal performance, making it a leading option for future packaging.HBM stacks multiple DRAM chips vertically to boost data processing speeds and is a core component in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing systems. The current thermal compression bonding method supports up to 16 layers, but further stacking increases heat, reduces efficiency and heightens signal interference.As major customers such as Nvidia demand higher performance, chipmakers are accelerating the shift to hybrid bonding to overcome the limits of existing processes.이민아 기자 omg@donga.com