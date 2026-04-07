War fuels surge in dangerous fake news



False and misleading content tied to the prolonged Middle East conflict is spreading rapidly across platforms such as YouTube, fueling public anxiety and distorting perceptions of government policy, authorities said April 6.



Police said they have formed a dedicated task force to investigate conflict-related disinformation and have begun probing four YouTube accounts accused of circulating a baseless claim that oil stored in Ulsan had been diverted to North Korea. In March alone, authorities requested the removal or blocking of more than 500 such posts.



Content designed to attract views by inflating risks and distorting policy has gained traction in recent weeks. Some far-right YouTubers claimed that 900,000 barrels of oil held at a reserve facility in Ulsan may have been transferred to North Korea via China. Other posts alleged that the government could force individuals to sell their dollar holdings under an emergency economic order, or that banks had imposed strict limits on foreign currency exchanges, capping them at $10,000 per month and $30,000 per year.



Manipulated content generated with artificial intelligence has also spread widely. After a subway station fire in Daegu last month, AI-generated images exaggerating the scale of the blaze circulated online, alarming residents. In another case, a YouTuber was arrested in January after uploading 54 fabricated bodycam-style videos depicting police using excessive force against civilians.



The impact has extended into daily life. Administrative welfare centers nationwide reported a surge in complaints from residents misled by posts claiming that longevity or filial allowances were universally available. Other videos featured fictitious prosecutors and alleged that 790,000 “anti-state forces” had been reported to the United States and were facing government retaliation.



Authorities say such content persists because the financial rewards from online traffic often outweigh the risks of punishment. Defamation cases can be difficult to pursue without clearly identified victims, and even when offenders are caught, fines under the Telecommunications Basic Act are capped at 30 million won.



Officials say stronger enforcement is needed to counter the perception that spreading false information remains profitable. President Lee Jae-myung said April 6 that deliberately spreading fake news that disrupts state affairs is akin to an act of rebellion. Authorities say a firm response is needed against those seeking to exploit a national crisis for profit.

