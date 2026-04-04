Trump warns Iran after U.S. hits key bridge

U.S. President Donald Trump on April 2 called on Iran to enter negotiations "before it is too late,” following a reported U.S. strike on a major bridge near Tehran.In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the bridge had collapsed and would no longer be usable. He also shared a short video showing thick black smoke rising from the site.According to Agence France-Presse and other media reports, the structure, known as the B1 bridge, connects Tehran with the nearby city of Karaj. The bridge, though not yet completed, is reported to stand about 136 meters tall.Trump later escalated his remarks, suggesting additional strikes could follow. He wrote that the United States had yet to begin destroying remaining targets, adding that bridges and power plants could be next. In a national address a day earlier, he said Washington could carry out sustained, high-intensity attacks on Iran over the next two to three weeks.Iran has responded with equally strong rhetoric, pushing tensions in the Middle East higher. The Financial Times reported that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted an Amazon cloud facility in Bahrain shortly after Trump’s April 1 speech.The Revolutionary Guard also warned on April 2 that it could strike eight bridges in countries aligned with the United States, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, in retaliation for the attack on the B1 bridge.Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com