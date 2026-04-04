South Korea, France boost partnership amid global risks

President Lee Jae-myung met French President Emmanuel Macron on April 3 during Macron’s state visit, with the two leaders pledging closer cooperation to ensure secure shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.Speaking at a joint press conference in Seoul, Lee said both sides agreed to coordinate responses to the economic and energy disruptions caused by the prolonged conflict in the Middle East. He added that the two countries would share policy experience and align strategies to help ease uncertainty in the global economy.Macron stressed the need to safeguard navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and called for stronger multilateral cooperation to address growing global instability.The two countries agreed to upgrade their relationship to a global strategic partnership, building on the comprehensive partnership for the 21st century established in 2004.They also oversaw the signing of three revised agreements and 11 memorandums of understanding covering areas such as nuclear energy, artificial intelligence and critical minerals.In the nuclear sector, Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power signed separate agreements with France’s state-backed firms Orano and Framatome to strengthen cooperation in nuclear fuel supply chains and expand collaboration in the global market.The agreement brings together two countries that have competed for major overseas nuclear projects, including the Barakah plant in the United Arab Emirates and the Dukovany project in the Czech Republic.Lee said the deals would help secure a stable supply of nuclear fuel while opening the door to joint expansion in global markets. Macron also voiced support for further deepening cooperation between the two countries.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com