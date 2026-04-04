Labor ruling broadens contractor duties under union law



South Korea’s labor authorities have, for the first time, recognized a primary contractor as the employer of subcontracted workers under the revised labor law known as the Yellow Envelope Act, broadening the scope of collective bargaining obligations.



The Chungnam Regional Labor Relations Commission ruled that four public institutions, including the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety, the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute, the Korea Asset Management Corp. and the Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science, qualify as de facto employers of subcontracted workers handling cleaning, security and facility management. The decision obliges them to enter into collective bargaining with subcontracted labor unions.



The commission confined its ruling to areas such as safety oversight and workforce allocation, pointing to the institutions’ role in managing on-site safety and assigning work locations.



The decision underscores a growing legal tension. Recognizing primary contractors as employers in safety-related matters risks clashing with the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, which already holds them accountable for workplace safety failures.



Courts have increasingly imposed prison sentences on executives of primary contractors in fatal industrial accident cases involving subcontracted workers, citing failures to establish and maintain adequate safety systems. To limit liability, contractors are expected to take an active role in safety management. At the same time, deeper involvement in such duties may strengthen claims that they function as employers under the revised labor law.



Even when negotiations begin over safety and operational issues, subcontracted unions often seek to expand discussions to wages and broader working conditions. The Korean Metal Workers’ Union has encouraged its affiliated subcontracted unions to press primary contractors for wage increases, despite the Ministry of Employment and Labor’s interpretation that wages should be negotiated between subcontractors and their employees.



Primary contractors can challenge the labor board’s decision through review procedures or by filing an administrative lawsuit. However, refusing to negotiate carries legal risks. If later deemed employers, they could face penalties for unfair labor practices. As a result, many companies are likely to enter negotiations while contesting their status.



Even if courts ultimately rule that a contractor is not the employer, companies may still bear reputational damage, labor disputes and legal costs incurred during the process. The government faces mounting pressure to reconcile inconsistencies between the Yellow Envelope Act and the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, and to establish clearer criteria for determining employer status in order to reduce legal uncertainty and social friction.

