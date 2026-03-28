Ohtani gifts Dodgers watches, eyes third title

Shohei Ohtani once again paired his on-field excellence with a thoughtful gesture, marking the start of the 2026 Major League Baseball season by giving each Los Angeles Dodgers teammate a luxury watch valued at about $4,000.According to MLB.com, players found the surprise in their lockers ahead of the home opener against Arizona on March 27. It was a high-end Seiko watch, a Japanese brand Ohtani promotes as its advertising model. Each box included a note reading, “Let’s three-peat,” underscoring his aim to extend the club’s championship streak.Ohtani played a pivotal role in last year’s back-to-back World Series titles, hitting 55 home runs while posting a 2.87 ERA. The gesture reflected his determination to guide the Dodgers to a third consecutive title.Veteran infielder Miguel Rojas said he intends to keep the watch for life, calling it a lasting reminder that it came from the world’s best player on Opening Day. Manager Dave Roberts, in his third season with Ohtani, said the star has made a habit of giving gifts at the start of each season, describing him as an exceptionally thoughtful teammate. During last year’s Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs in March, Ohtani gave teammates Beats headphones, another brand he represents.The Dodgers carried that momentum onto the field, opening the season with a convincing win. Starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed two runs over six innings. Trailing 2-0 in the fifth, No. 8 hitter Andy Pages hit a three-run homer to ignite an 8-2 comeback victory.Batting leadoff as the designated hitter, Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a walk, a hit by pitch and a run scored. He is scheduled to make his first start of the season on April 1 against Cleveland.이소연 always99@donga.com