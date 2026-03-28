BTS album Arirang tops charts in 115 countries

BTS returned from a three-year, nine-month hiatus with a powerful debut, as its latest album sold more than 4.17 million copies in its first week.According to Hanteo Chart on March 27, the group’s fifth full-length album “Arirang,” released on March 20, recorded 4,169,464 copies sold in its first seven days. The figure marks a new career high, surpassing the 3.37 million copies sold by its 2020 album “Map of the Soul: 7.”The album is also gaining traction on global streaming platforms. Apple Music said “Arirang” reached No. 1 in 115 countries and regions. Its lead track “Swim” topped the global streaming chart, while all songs from the album entered the “Today’s Top 100: Global” chart.BTS headed to the United States after holding a comeback performance at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on March 21. On March 25, the group appeared as a full lineup on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” its first appearance on the program in four years and eight months.사지원 4g1@donga.com