Sorcerics's AI Home Automation SOL, won the CES Innovation Award

SOL, the on-device AI home automation solution from Sorcerics has been named an Innovation Award honoree in the Home Appliances category at CES 2026, the world's largest consumer electronics and IT exhibition. This achievement follows the recognition of its differentiated user experience and technological innovation.A participant in the Seoul Pavilion, Sorcerics' SOL automatically controls the living environment by recognizing spaces and user behavior without requiring explicit commands. The product is the first to implement a 'Zero-Command' smart home, utilizing on-device sLAM technology that combines ultra-lightweight vision AI with Large Language Models (LLM) to recognize contexts and automatically manage various smart devices without voice commands or app manipulation. As a result, it is garnering attention as a leading innovative technology in the smart home sector, simultaneously securing real-time responsiveness, privacy protection, and accessibility for both the elderly and non-expert users.The primary target for SOL is the global residential space market, with a focus on North America. The company aims to position the solution as a global standard automation platform by expanding into a universal smart home hub in the future.Sorcerics participated in CES 2026 as part of the Seoul Pavilion. Through this exhibition, Sorcerics intends to focus on promoting its command-free automation UX and on-device AI capabilities. The company plans to achieve meaningful results through Proof of Concept (PoC) collaboration discussions and strategic partnership meetings with global buyers and partners. It also seeks to initiate technological cooperation with global smart home and robotics companies.Hyeon-jong Ryu, CEO of Sorcerics, said, "By participating in the SBA Innovation Award consulting program, we were able to systematically organize our product's strengths, which helped increase our chances of winning the award." He added, "Through the CES 2026 Innovation Award, I believe Sorcerics' technology and vision have been validated in the global market. Based on this, we will venture beyond smart homes into the realms of robotics and spatial AI. Sorcerics' ultimate goal is to create a future where everyone can enjoy an AI environment that understands and acts first, even without human commands."Hyun-woo Kim, CEO of the SBA, expressed his ambitions, stating, "Seoul produces a large number of Innovation Award-winning companies every year, proving the innovation and potential of Seoul's startup ecosystem in the global market. The SBA will continue to enhance the global expansion achievements of startups through various support programs and build a sophisticated Seoul-style startup ecosystem."By Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)