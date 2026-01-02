BTS announces March album and global tour

BTS, the top K-pop boy band, is finally making a return. The group will release a new album as a full lineup for the first time in nearly three years and nine months, since June 2022.BigHit Music announced on Jan. 1 that BTS will release the album on March 20 and embark on a large-scale world tour. The comeback was first revealed in handwritten letters the members sent to their fan club, ARMY.In the New Year messages, the members expressed their gratitude to fans and subtly hinted at the album’s release date by writing “2026.03.20.” Leader RM wrote, “I have been waiting more earnestly than anyone,” while Jimin added, “The year when we meet has arrived,” raising anticipation among fans.Other members also shared messages with fans. J-Hope wrote, “What we imagined has finally become reality.” Jin said, “Thank you so much for waiting.” Suga added, “Let’s enjoy this year together as well. I love you.” V said, “Please look forward to 2026, as we will make even better memories.” Jung Kook wrote, “I miss you. I look forward to this year as well.”BTS welcomed the New Year with a full-group live broadcast on the fan platform Weverse on Dec. 31, 2025. During the broadcast, the members expressed hope for a smooth comeback and strong success for the new album, adding that they wanted BTS to thrive in the year ahead.The group paused full-group activities after releasing the anthology album “Proof” in 2022, as the members began mandatory military service and pursued solo projects. Their last full-group performance was in October 2022 at a concert supporting Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. Jin and J-Hope were discharged in June and October 2024, respectively, and the remaining members completed their service in June 2025. BigHit Music said detailed information about the new album and tour will be released at a later date.사지원기자 4g1@donga.com