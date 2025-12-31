Health-Tech Startup Otiton Medical Wins CES 2026 Innovation Award for AI-Powered Pet Thermometer

Otiton Medical’s Pet Smart Thermometer has won the CES 2026 Innovation Award in the Mobile & Web Apps category / source=Otiton Medical

Otiton Medical, a promising health-tech startup, has been named an honoree at the CES 2026 Innovation Awards in the Mobile & Web Apps category.CES, the world’s premier consumer technology showcase, is slated to run from January 6 to 9 in Las Vegas. The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) has established the "Seoul Pavilion" within the CES startup exhibition area to support domestic startups that have achieved significant technological innovation. As a selected participant of the Seoul Pavilion, Otiton Medical will unveil its flagship product, the "Pet Smart Thermometer."Otiton Medical’s Pet Smart Thermometer distinguishes itself by capturing internal ear imagery of companion animals. The device utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze video data and automatically track changes in ear conditions. Through a companion app, pet owners can visually monitor the progression of ailments, changes in inflammation, and treatment results, offering a high level of convenience and transparency.The device is garnering industry attention for its pioneering approach to the smart pet healthcare sector. It creates a new precedent by integrating AI-based auxiliary diagnostic technology for ear diseases, body temperature measurement, and internal video analysis into a single, cohesive device.With the pet healthcare market as its primary target, Otiton Medical aims to leverage this recognition to penetrate global markets, specifically North America and Europe, and to commercialize its smart pet diagnostic platform. During CES 2026, the company plans to aggressively promote the innovation behind its AI-driven healthcare technology. Furthermore, Otiton Medical intends to scale its global reach by securing meetings with international buyers and expanding overseas distribution partnerships. The ultimate goal is to enhance brand awareness and validate the product's viability in local markets abroad."Winning the CES Innovation Award serves as a crucial validation of our product's competitiveness and its potential for successful entry into the global market," said Jae-young Kim, CEO of Otiton Medical. "Building on this momentum, we are committed to expanding exports centered on the U.S. and European markets and forging strong local partnerships. We aim to grow into a sustainable, technology-driven digital healthcare enterprise."Hyun-woo Kim, CEO of the SBA, remarked on the achievement: "Seoul continues to produce numerous Innovation Award winners annually, proving the innovation and latent potential of the Seoul startup ecosystem on the world stage. The SBA will continue to enhance global outcomes for startups through diverse support programs and build a sophisticated, 'Seoul-style' startup ecosystem."By Kui-im Park (luckyim@itdonga.com)