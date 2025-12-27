Philippines buys two South Korean frigates in $600 million deal

South Korea and the Philippines signed a contract on Dec. 26 to export two frigates worth about $600 million, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said. The deal is part of the Philippine Navy’s second frigate acquisition project, which aims to modernize its fleet.HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will build two advanced 3,200-ton frigates and deliver them to the Philippine Navy by 2029. The contract is valued at $578 million, or about 840 billion won.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration described the agreement as a major achievement resulting from the government’s proactive defense sales diplomacy, as well as the technological capabilities and sustained efforts of domestic defense companies. It added that a commitment to continued defense cooperation, made at the South Korea-Philippines summit held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Gyeongju in October, helped propel the project forward.In 2016, the Philippines decided to procure two frigates built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries as part of its first frigate acquisition project. The two 2,600-ton Jose Rizal-class frigates were delivered in 2020 and 2021 and have since served as the backbone of the Philippine Navy’s maritime operations, the administration said. The Philippines later signed additional contracts with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for a total of 10 vessels, including two patrol vessels in 2021 and six offshore patrol vessels in 2022. It has also decided on two occasions, in 2014 and again this year, to acquire a total of 24 South Korean-made FA-50 light attack aircraft, effectively making South Korean defense systems a core component of its armed forces.Lee Yong-cheol, head of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, said the second frigate contract symbolizes the Philippine government’s strong and continued trust in South Korean defense technology. He added that the government plans to further expand defense cooperation with the Philippines, including in guided weapons and space-related fields.Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com