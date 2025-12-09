Integration is crucial as South Korea's migrant population rises



One in every 20 people in South Korea has a migration background, meaning that at least one parent or the individual themselves holds foreign citizenship. The migration background population, which includes multicultural spouses and their children, naturalized citizens, and foreigners who have lived in the country for more than three months, reached 2.715 million last year and accounted for 5.2 percent of the total population. In 17 cities and counties, including Yeongam in South Jeolla, Eumseong in North Chungcheong, and Ansan in Gyeonggi, people with migration backgrounds make up more than 10 percent of the population. By sheer numbers alone, they already form a significant part of Korean society.



The National Data Office projects that by 2040 the migration background population will account for 6.4 percent of the total population. However, reports indicate that hostility and discrimination against this group are intensifying. In May, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination expressed concern that “racist hate speech against migrants and refugees is continuing to increase both online and offline in South Korean society.” Economic downturns and fears of crime are increasingly being blamed on foreigners, spreading negative perceptions of the migration background population across society. European countries that expanded immigration earlier left many immigrants as “second-class citizens,” which resulted in severe social conflict. As economic difficulties fueled anti-immigrant sentiment, far-right groups gained ground even in national politics.



Amid shrinking numbers of working-age citizens due to low birth rates and an aging population, immigration expansion must be treated as an ongoing reality. Current foreign employment policies are centered on short-term recruitment of low-wage, low-skilled workers. Treating the migration background population solely as a source of cheap labor risks repeating Europe’s failures. Immigration policies must be designed to cultivate skilled workers and support their long-term settlement in South Korea. Notably, 740,000 children and adolescents under 24 have migration backgrounds. Yet the high school dropout rate among multicultural children is 2.33 percent. Although the gap with native-born students has narrowed, the college enrollment rate remains at an average of 61.9 percent. More support is needed to teach Korean and reinforce basic academic skills to help them adapt successfully to society.



Above all, the prevailing perception of the migration background population as outsiders must change. Politicians who fuel anti-foreigner sentiment for partisan gain should show restraint. If society fails to embrace these residents as full members of the community, efforts to overcome long-term low growth will falter, and the resulting social fragmentation will ultimately harm the country as a whole.

