Kia PV5 named 2026 family car by Top Gear

Kia’s purpose-built electric vehicle, the PV5 passenger model, was named family car of the year at the 2026 Top Gear Awards, organized by U.K.-based automotive media outlet Top Gear.On Nov. 26 local time, Top Gear explained the selection, saying, “The PV5 combines generous interior space, fresh styling, and excellent efficiency at a highly competitive price.” The outlet added, “Its driving performance is outstanding, and it scores highly for quietness compared with other electric vehicles.”Kia noted that in addition to the five-seat model already launched in Europe, it plans to offer six- and seven-seat versions as well as wheelchair-accessible models to meet local customer demand. The company added that this diversity of models has been well received in the market.The PV5 recently received its second international industry recognition, following a unanimous selection by 26 judges as the “World Van of the Year 2026” in the light commercial vehicle category. Kia also announced that the PV5 successfully completed a remote driving demonstration on public roads in Jeju on the same day.Won-Joo Lee takeoff@donga.com