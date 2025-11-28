Successful Nuri launch boosts Korea’s space ambitions

President Lee Jae-myung on Nov. 27 welcomed the successful fourth launch of the Nuri rocket, a Korean launch vehicle developed using domestic technology, calling it an overwhelming moment that opens a new chapter in South Korea’s space development history.At a senior aides meeting held at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, Lee said the launch was significant because it was the first public-private joint project in which the government and private companies worked as one team. He added that the government would accelerate efforts to become a genuine space powerhouse. He also said he aims to build a country where scientists and engineers are respected, allowing them to pursue limitless possibilities.Lee also posted on social media that the launch was only the beginning, adding that South Korea would continue its efforts to enrich people’s lives through science and technology and to advance into one of the world’s top five space powers. He promised continued investment in science and technology and said that since the nation had proven its technological independence, the achievement would serve as a cornerstone that allows future generations to boldly pursue greater opportunities.At 1:13 a.m. the same day, when the fourth launch of the Nuri succeeded, applause and cheers broke out among citizens gathered near the Space Launch Observation Deck in Yeongnam Township, Goheung County, South Jeolla Province. People shouted phrases such as “It’s going well” and “Get there safely.” One visitor said he hoped the Nuri, “flying powerfully with the dreams of the people on board,” would receive “the energy of the universe.” Some spectators followed the launch vehicle’s trajectory the entire time while recording it on their mobile phones.According to Goheung County, around 1,000 people, including residents and tourists, gathered near the Space Launch Observation Deck and Namyeol Sunrise Beach to watch the launch. Lee, a 39-year-old visitor, said he had traveled from Seoul to see the launch and was relieved that the Nuri lifted off safely without failure. He added that he hoped the rocket would fulfill its mission, carrying the dreams and wishes of every citizen.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com