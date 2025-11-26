South Korea prepares Nuri rocket for fourth launch

South Korea’s domestically developed Nuri rocket is set for its fourth flight in the early hours of Nov. 27. The rocket, being prepared at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province, will undergo fuel and oxidizer loading on Nov. 26 before launching at about 12:55 a.m. local time.On November 25, the approximately 50-meter-long Nuri rocket began its transfer from the assembly building to the launch pad at 9 a.m., avoiding rain. The distance from the assembly building to the pad is roughly 1.8 kilometers, which could be covered on foot in about 20 minutes. However, the transfer took about 1 hour and 40 minutes to minimize vibration, as even slight shocks could affect the rocket. The vehicle was moved slowly at a speed of 1.5 kilometers per hour using a vibration-free transport system. After reaching the pad, the rocket was erected vertically, and the umbilical tower was connected to provide fuel and oxidizer.The Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) will hold a launch management committee meeting at around 8 p.m. on November 26 to review weather conditions and the rocket’s readiness before confirming the launch time.The launch is expected to take place between 12:54 a.m. and 1:14 a.m. on November 27, marking South Korea’s first nighttime rocket launch. “Technically, launching at night is not more difficult,” Park Jong-chan, head of KARI’s Korean Launch Vehicle Advancement Project, told reporters. “We have conducted several training exercises to ensure the team’s stamina and focus during night operations.”The key factor is the weather that evening. Rain has little effect on the launch, but wind speed is critical. If the average ground wind exceeds 15 meters per second or gusts surpass 21 meters per second, the launch must be postponed. Current forecasts indicate wind speeds of about 1 meter per second at the scheduled time.The success of the launch will only be confirmed around 2:20 a.m. on November 27, when the main payload satellite, the Next-Generation Medium Satellite 3 (Chajeong 3), is confirmed to have reached its target orbit. The satellite is expected to be deployed into a 600-kilometer orbit approximately 13 minutes after launch.During the third launch in 2023, the main payload, Next-Generation Small Satellite 2, reached its intended orbit. However, one of the four DoYoSat satellites, developed by the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute, failed to deploy from the launch tube. For this launch, KARI has added two cameras to the deployment tube, bringing the total to three, to ensure real-time confirmation of satellite deployment.“Researchers from KARI, Hanwha Aerospace, and all participating organizations are performing their roles diligently,” Park said. “We ask for the strong support and encouragement of the public.”최지원기자 jwchoi@donga.com