Kim Gil-li wins two golds to start season

Kim Gil-li captured her first gold medal of the season at the third stop of the 2025-26 International Skating Union Short Track World Cup. She crossed the finish line first in the women’s 1,500 meters final on Nov. 24 in Gdansk, Poland, with a time of 2 minutes, 30.610 seconds. Kim added another gold in the mixed relay, teaming with Choi Min-jeong, Lee Jeong-min and Im Jong-eon for her second title of the event.In speedskating, Kim Jun-ho collected medals for a second consecutive day. He earned bronze in the second 500 meters race at the second World Cup stop in Calgary, Canada, finishing in 33.997 seconds. Chung Jae-won claimed silver in the men’s mass start with a time of 7 minutes, 42.74 seconds.South Korea’s four-man bobsled team of Kim Jin-su, Kim Hyeong-geun, Kim Seon-uk and Lee Geon-u won bronze at the first stop of the 2025-26 International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation World Cup in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, held as an Olympic test event. The team posted a combined time of 1 minute, 50.34 seconds over two runs.Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com