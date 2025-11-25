Tony-winning musical 'Maybe Happy Ending' returns to Korea

“I am honored to participate in such an incredibly charming work, even though the weight of a U.S. Tony Award and its 10th anniversary is immense,” said actress Bang Min-ah.The musical "Maybe Happy Ending," which swept six Tony Awards including Best Musical, returned to Korean audiences this year to mark its 10th anniversary. Regarded as a small-theater musical legend, the show opened on Oct. 30 at Doosan Art Center Yeon-gang Hall in Jongno, Seoul.This season brought together past cast members, including Jeon Mi-do, Choi Soo-jin, and Kim Jae-beom, to celebrate the milestone. Joining as the newest members of the “junior line” were former Girls’ Day member Bang Min-ah as Claire and actor Jung Hwi as Oliver. When interviewed at the theater on Nov. 21, both said, “The musical has been consistently loved through five seasons since its 2015 tryout performance for a reason.”"Maybe Happy Ending" tells the story of a near-future Seoul apartment where malfunctioning helper robots Oliver and Claire discover love. Oliver, who spends his days waiting for his former owner James, meets Claire when she asks to borrow his charger. From this small interaction, the robots gradually fill each other’s gaps and explore emotions, creating a resonance that feels even more genuine than human love.“At first, it felt strange that a machine could experience love. After seeing the show, I realized that love arising from such pure emotions might be the kind of love I should aspire to,” said Bang Min-ah.“When the show was first created 10 years ago, interactions with a robot were purely imaginative. Now they could become reality in the near future. That evolution over time strengthens Maybe Happy Ending as a work,” said Jung Hwi.Both actors initially struggled with portraying “beings that are humanlike but not human.” Bang Min-ah said, “I exaggerated the robot mannerisms at first and gradually toned them down. Initially, my robotic performance felt awkward, and my arms and armpits would not move properly." Jung Hwi added, “Oliver is a ‘lower version’ robot compared with Claire, so I had to move more mechanically. I discussed the details extensively with writers Park Cheon-hyu and Will Aronson.”Bang Min-ah, who debuted in 2010 with Girls’ Day, has broadened her acting range through dramas such as Beauty Inside, the film The Best Life, and musicals including Those Days. She said, “I feel I have to approach every work as a fresh challenge; otherwise, I would regret it.”Jung Hwi debuted in 2013 with the musical "The Sound of Music" and has built his career through performances in "Goddess Is Watching, Bare: The Musical," and Nijinsky, earning recognition for his strong vocals and solid acting. He said, “Maybe Happy Ending is a work where both drama and music move people emotionally. I get so immersed in rehearsal that I end up crying.”Another charm of "Maybe Happy Ending" is its songs, which delicately portray the gradual immersion of the characters into love. Bang Min-ah’s favorite number is “Nevertheless.” She said, “It is the song in which Claire, who has fallen in love, first experiences the pain of loss. The way she resolves to accept even the pain for the sake of love really resonated with me.” Jung Hwi highlighted “Thank You, Oliver,” sung by Oliver as he dreams of reuniting with James, calling it “a song that shows how a single heartfelt word can be truly moving.”“This work began in a small Korean theater and has lasted 10 years, gaining recognition worldwide. I want to continue that original spirit,” said Jung Hwi.“I realized while preparing why this musical has been loved for so long. I want to say that this is truly a precious work for me,” said Bang Min-ah.The show will run until Jan. 25, 2026.사지원 4g1@donga.com