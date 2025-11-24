G20 leaders pledge cooperation on trade and climate

Leaders of the Group of 20 emphasized restoring multilateralism on Nov. 22, local time, by adopting the “G20 South Africa Leaders’ Declaration.” The agreement came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would boycott the G20, leaving other major countries to stress the importance of reviving free trade and addressing the climate crisis. It is unusual for a joint declaration to be issued on the first day of a G20 summit.Representatives of 19 member countries, excluding the United States, signed the 122-article “South Africa Leaders’ Declaration” on the first day of the summit in Johannesburg. In the declaration, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the G20 operating on multilateral principles and ensuring that all members participate equally in accordance with their international obligations. They also recognized that rules agreed upon at the World Trade Organization are central to promoting global trade. The declaration included language emphasizing the restoration of a multilateral trading system under the WTO, a clause omitted from the APEC leaders’ declaration due to U.S. opposition. Trump not only skipped the G20 summit but also opposed adopting the declaration.President Lee Jae-myung, who visited South Africa to attend the G20 summit, also participated in the leaders’ declaration. Oh Hyun-joo, third director of the National Security Office, said Nov. 23 that the declaration’s focus on free trade and climate crisis response “reflects the key points President Lee emphasized during this summit.” Amid U.S. protectionist policies, South Korea joined other nations in voicing support for preserving a multilateral free trade system.On Nov. 22, Lee attended Session 1 of the G20 summit, stressing, “Restoring the WTO’s functions aligns with the interests of all of us.” He added, “The international community must continue to strengthen efforts to address the climate crisis. South Korea has set a 2035 greenhouse gas reduction target and a medium- to long-term climate-resilient development pathway to participate in global efforts. Our government will act as a responsible member in the international journey to tackle climate change.”During a MIKTA leaders’ meeting, Lee also highlighted the importance of restoring WTO functions. With the United States and China engaged in a tense trade struggle, South Korea is actively pursuing a “Global South” diplomatic agenda. On Nov. 23, Lee concluded his three-day G20 schedule and departed for his final stop, Türkiye.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com