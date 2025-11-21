Carers Inc. “Alleviating Parental Anxiety with Data-Driven Service: Dearmom Care”

Nana Park, CEO of Carers Inc. / source=IT dongA

Images of Deermom Care apps / source=Carers Inc.

It provides development reports and care notes that analyze children's speaking and concentration / source=Carers Inc.

The care process is dataized through the bodycams, and AI analyzes it and systematically manages the quality / source=Carers Inc.

The cornerstone of caregiving services is the peace of mind derived from quality and trust. However, the existing market remains trapped in a cycle of uneven service quality and a chronic lack of trust. Industry observers cite a lack of verification for personnel expertise, absence of service standardization, and insufficient real-time feedback systems as the root causes.Carers Inc. is a "care-tech" startup that emerged to solve these qualitative issues through technology. By utilizing proprietary programs based on medical and developmental evidence—along with digital technologies such as AI, data analytics, and real-time streaming—Carers Inc. aims to provide expert-level services that systematically guarantee not just childcare, but the child’s safety and development.Carers Inc. began from the personal desperation of its CEO, Nana Park. During her time as a working mother, she viscerally experienced the severity of the childcare vacuum when her child was hospitalized frequently over a five-month period. Struggling with the reality where balancing parenting and a career seemed impossible, she eventually decided to resign. Based on her subsequent experience founding several businesses, she was selected for the Antler Korea startup program last November, where she began to shape the vision for Carers Inc. in earnest."When designing the initial model, Carers Inc. chose a premium model with the clear principle that 'safety and trust are the core of care,'" said Park. "While existing care services focused on connecting personnel with customers to resolve information asymmetry, Carers Inc. places the quality of care itself as its core value."Carers Inc. offers three core services: Dearmom Care, Dearmom Play, and Dearmom Baby.• Dearmom Care: A premium care service divided into emergency care (matched within 2 hours) and regular care (over 120 hours per month).• Dearmom Play: A service where occupational therapists visit to conduct developmental play based on sensory integration.• Dearmom Baby: A specialized postpartum care service for newborns (under 100 days old), scheduled to launch in November. This service is compatible with government vouchers.Through Dearmom Care, once a guardian makes a request, a customized expert (Care Manager) is matched following a preliminary consultation based on the child's developmental level. The service provides play, care, and health management tailored to the child's growth stage to promote development. Carers Inc. has developed 144 differentiated program contents, applicable up to three times a week for a year, in collaboration with play experts boasting over 10 years of experience.A key differentiator for Carers Inc. lies in its workforce composition. The team is centered around professional medical personnel, including retired nurses, occupational therapists, and child development experts, to systematically support children's growth based on medical and developmental evidence."Only strictly verified personnel are deployed as Care Managers. The participation of high-level personnel with extensive experience is a major factor guaranteeing service quality," Park noted. "Carers Inc. maintains a rigorous hiring process with an acceptance rate of less than 25% for professional staff. Applicants are evaluated on expertise (certifications, hospital experience), character (responsibility), and service mindset (punctuality, communication)."The introduction of bodycams and "Care Notes" to enhance service trust is another strength. Care Managers wear bodycams to record the caregiving process, which is provided to guardians via real-time streaming. The startup also provides developmental reports and Care Notes that analyze the child's behavior, such as speech patterns and concentration levels."Through this, guardians can visually verify their child at any time, gaining psychological stability, and can verify the child's developmental status and growth process through data," Park emphasized. "Data and video-based verification are the indicators that raise trust."The area Carers Inc. focuses on most is building a data-driven care quality management system to expand into a technology platform. The key is to digitize the care process through bodycams and use AI to analyze and systematically manage quality.Using de-identified data of the child's actions, expressions, and voice, AI analyzes the child's play participation, concentration, and verbal reactions to provide personalized care."AI can analyze video footage to provide real-time coaching to Care Managers, allowing lower-skilled personnel to quickly acquire high-skilled know-how," said Park. "This allows us to maintain a consistent quality of professional personnel."Currently, Carers Inc. has applied AI to functions such as bodycam video analysis, automated Care Note generation, and developmental tagging. It plans to upgrade this with voice and expression analysis in the future. Having been selected for the TIPS (Tech Incubator Program for Startup) program starting August 2025, the company plans to conduct data collection and AI model development concurrently for three years. The long-term goal is to expand into humanoid-based care."The accumulated data is highly valuable as it combines the high-skilled care data of medical professionals with the child's on-site reactions," Park explained.Since its official launch in March this year, centering on key districts in Seoul and Gyeonggi (Songpa, Gangnam, Mapo, Nowon, Pangyo), Carers Inc. has grown rapidly, surpassing 10 million KRW in revenue within three months and securing a cumulative customer base of 120."It is significant that the repurchase rate reaches 80%, and users are flowing in through direct searches and recommendations from existing customers rather than advertisements," said Park. She added, "We plan to secure a domestic regular customer base within the year based on the demand for Dear Mom Play and the launch effect of Dear Mom Baby. While the current high waiting list is positive, it is also a challenge, which we will resolve by expanding freelancers to address supply bottlenecks."Ultimately, Carers Inc. aims to go beyond the child care market to provide AI-based care throughout the entire human lifecycle. The strategy is to develop a care data-based AI system over three years, prove its efficacy, and then proceed with a nationwide scale-up. Furthermore, the bodycam-based AI system applied to child care can be expanded to various fields, including senior care.Simultaneously, the company is pushing for global expansion, focusing on countries with high proportions of dual-income families and caregiving issues, such as Japan, Singapore, North America, and Northern Europe. Supported by Seoul National University of Science and Technology (SeoulTech), Carers Inc. plans to participate in the 'ILS (Innovation Leaders Summit),' a large-scale open innovation event held in Japan this year, to conduct market research and meet with local investors, marking the first step in its global market entry."Carers Inc. aims to be more than just a care company; we aspire to be an AI-based global care platform," Park concluded. "Starting with child care, we will expand to services that encompass care for a person's entire life. Our ultimate goal is to create a world where parents are assured, children grow healthily, and society is freed from the burden of care."By Ye-ji Kim (yj@itdonga.com)