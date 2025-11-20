Seoul faces debate over high-rise plans near Jongmyo



Stepping out of the Marunouchi exit at Tokyo Station and turning left, visitors see a six-story building with a classical white facade. This is Kitte Marunouchi, a shopping complex remodeled from the old Japan Central Post Office building. A glass skyscraper rises above it, but Kitte Marunouchi preserves the historic structure, harmonizing with Tokyo Station and giving off a “newtro” atmosphere.



Conflicts continue between the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Cultural Heritage Administration over the redevelopment of Sewoon District 4, near the UNESCO World Heritage site Jongmyo. Each time the debate arises, the Tokyo Station area is cited as an example to justify high-rise development. Advocates argue that Tokyo Station’s floor area ratio was distributed to surrounding buildings while preserving the historic station, allowing ultra-tall towers next to the cultural property.



However, claiming that Sewoon District 4 could follow the same model ignores the unique characteristics of Jongmyo and the Sewoon area. Simply transplanting the Tokyo Station example risks cherry-picking evidence to suit one’s argument. The surrounding environment highlights the difference. Just two blocks past Marunouchi Plaza at Tokyo Station lies the Imperial Palace, the emperor’s residence, covering 2.3 million square meters, with more than one million square meters of outer gardens, a vast green space. It is difficult to compare this with Sewoon District, which would become a continuous cluster of high-rise buildings stretching to Namsan. Unlike Jongmyo, the royal shrine of the Joseon dynasty, Tokyo Station is a bustling modern structure frequented by crowds.



The principles of development also differ. In front of Tokyo Station, buildings such as Kitte Marunouchi preserved the exteriors of older structures up to six or seven stories, with additional construction above. This approach created a distinctive streetscape where tourists and office workers intermingle, maintaining the area’s appearance as it looked a century ago. Some profits from high-rise development were also used to restore Tokyo Station. While the Sewoon District plan proposes using development profits to demolish old commercial buildings and create green corridors, it is unclear how this would directly enhance the value of Jongmyo.



Tokyo has other areas where ultra-tall buildings were permitted, but neighborhoods such as Shimokitazawa and Daikanyama have maintained height limits and pursued low-rise development. These approaches result from careful consideration of the optimal development strategy to preserve each area’s unique characteristics. The dense, intricate buildings of Ikseon-dong and Seosun-gil, along with the visual corridors extending from Changdeokgung and Changgyeonggung to Jongmyo, are distinctive features of the city. Tourists filling the alleys already demonstrate their value. Sewoon District has no reason to forfeit these unique advantages, which are rarely found elsewhere in Seoul.



It is also true that Sewoon District has been stalled in development for decades, resulting in slum-like conditions that can no longer be ignored. Seoul’s new plan, which reduces the number of buildings to secure more green space, is reasonable. Cultural properties thrive only when they remain in active use and integrated into people’s daily lives. Both the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Cultural Heritage Administration must keep all options open and engage in dialogue on how to preserve and expand the unique value of Jongmyo and Sewoon District. Unnecessary conflicts will jeopardize both the preservation of Jongmyo and the development potential of Sewoon District.

