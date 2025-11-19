UAE welcomed with ceremony as South Korea partner

The United Arab Emirates extended lavish protocol to welcome South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on a state visit, dispatching four fighter jets to escort his plane and displaying South Korean flags at major sites. The UAE is the only Middle Eastern country to maintain a special strategic partnership with South Korea.On the reduced interest in U.S.-North Korea negotiations after the start of the second Trump administration, Pompeo said there is almost no room to maneuver on North Korea policy and that there are virtually no incentives that could persuade Kim to give up his nuclear weapons. He added that there are also few punitive tools that can be used against North Korea and that there are not many levers capable of changing the situation.Along the roads from the airport into the city center, South Korean and UAE flags were flown every 10 to 20 meters for more than 20 kilometers. Kim said the South Korean flag displayed in front of the Ministry of Interior was the largest the UAE has ever raised for a visiting country. He added that the number of South Korean flags along major roads was also the greatest to date. At night, landmark buildings including the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company headquarters were illuminated with lights forming the South Korean flag. The UAE designated Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, minister of state, as honorary escorts who accompanied President Lee during his state-visit itinerary.A commemorative performance at Qasr Al Watan, the UAE presidential palace, was attended by about 300 people, including the president and the first lady, senior UAE officials, business leaders, local artists, and fans of Korean culture. The program opened with the traditional Emirati dance Al Ayyala, followed by the National Gugak Center’s Jeongak Ensemble performing “Cheonnyeonmanse.” A collaboration followed featuring gayageum player Seo Jeong-min and an oud musician, then a soundtrack performance by the Korean popera group La Poem. World-renowned soprano Sumi Jo presented K-classic works including “Aria Arirang.” The UAE is one of the Middle Eastern countries most receptive to the Korean Wave, and the recently aired series “The Tyrant’s Chef” has also gained strong popularity there.The presidential office said the program was significant because it showcased different dimensions of Korean culture through traditional music, classical vocal performance, and original soundtrack works. It said the successful collaborative concert is expected to deepen friendship and trust and further strengthen the countries’ special strategic partnership.윤다빈 기자 empty@donga.com