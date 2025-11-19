Global powers race to develop next-generation quantum technology



In July 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first Trump administration in the United States announced a joint public-private effort to build a quantum internet. Unlike conventional internet, which slows as data volumes increase, a quantum internet maintains its speed regardless of the amount of information. This is due to the unique properties of quantum computers, which can hold both ‘0’ and ‘1’ simultaneously, unlike traditional computers that can only distinguish between the two.



The initiative was led by Paul Dabbar, then undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Energy. Critics could have questioned whether it was wise to invest large sums in a project with an uncertain commercialization timeline amid an unprecedented health crisis. Dabbar, however, remained firm, saying that the quantum internet is “one of the most important technologies of the 21st century.” During his tenure, he increased the Department of Energy’s quantum research budget fivefold.



After the Biden administration took office, Dabbar left government service and founded Bore Quantum Technologies, a quantum computing company. Following a potential Trump re-election, he was appointed deputy secretary of commerce, leading efforts to support the quantum industry.



On October 22, the Wall Street Journal reported that Deputy Secretary Dabbar is seeking to invest $10 million (about 1.46 billion won) each in major quantum computing firms, including IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum, in exchange for acquiring partial ownership stakes.



The funding comes from the CHIPS Act introduced by the Biden administration. Nearly all companies, except Bore Quantum, where Dabbar had served as CEO, are targeted for equity purchases. This move highlights the Trump administration’s commitment to fostering the quantum industry, which began with the introduction of the Quantum Initiative Act during its first term.



China, meanwhile, in its 4th Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party held from October 20 to 23, identified quantum computers, sixth-generation (6G) communications, and hydrogen and nuclear fusion energy as key industries to drive the national economy from 2026 to 2030. While concerns over domestic economic stagnation are high, the leadership’s priority is to secure advanced industrial competitiveness to counter U.S. technology restrictions.



On November 13, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported that China’s quantum research lab CHIPX and related company Turing Quantum developed a quantum semiconductor 1,000 times faster than the GPUs of U.S. semiconductor company Nvidia. A day earlier, IBM in the United States announced it had developed a quantum computer chip called “Loon,” capable of commercialization within four years.



Governments and private firms in the two leading global powers are placing significant bets on quantum computing, and South Korea is also eager to foster the field. However, to become a “quantum powerhouse,” societal interest and awareness must rise alongside government and industry efforts. High-quality popular science books, such as The World of Quantum for Beginners by Cha Eun-mi, need to be published and widely read. Quantum research and lectures in educational settings must also expand significantly. It is time to witness in-depth discussions of quantum mechanics at a high level.

